The ministry of defence on Thursday said that Pakistan attempted to target several military sites across northern and western India on the night of May 7-8, using drones and missiles. India foils Pakistan’s drone and missile attacks on multiple military sites.(REUTERS FILE/ Representative image )

Locations including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bathinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj were among the sites that Pakistan attempted to target, but these efforts were successfully thwarted by India’s Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems, the ministry of defence said in a statement.

It added that the debris recovered from these strikes has verified the source of the attacks. However, in retaliation, the Indian armed forces targeted air defence radars and systems in Pakistan, neutralising one in Lahore.

“Today morning Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. Indian response has been in the same domain with same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised,” the ministry added in the statement.

Pakistan has also escalated unprovoked mortar and artillery fire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, and Rajouri sectors.

Pakistan’s firing has claimed the lives of sixteen innocent people, including three women and five children. In response, India was forced to intervene and halt the mortar and artillery attacks from Pakistan.

Satellite images show damage from India’s strikes on terrorist sites in Pakistan, PoK

Satellite images have revealed the extent of the damage caused by India’s precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure across nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The before-and-after photos, released by Maxar Technologies, highlight the destruction at key sites such as Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur and Muridke.

On Wednesday, the Indian carried out the targeted strikes as part of Operation Sindoor, a response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

The operation, which lasted from 1:04 am. to 1.30 am, focused on terrorist facilities in retaliation for the attack.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh briefed media on Wednesday, said that the selection of targets for Operation Sindoor was based on credible intelligence inputs.