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India to become biggest arms exporter in 25-30 years, private sector to play crucial role: Rajnath

Rajnath said India is set to become the biggest weapons exporter in 25-30 years. The union minister was speaking at an event in Shirdi in Maharashtra.

Updated on: May 23, 2026 05:58 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the Centre aimed to raise the role in private sector in defence production to 50 per cent.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomes Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as he arrives at Shirdi airport, in Ahilyanagar. (@CMOMaharashtra X)

He said India is set to become the biggest weapons exporter in 25-30 years.

The union minister was speaking after inaugurating an ammunition manufacturing unit at Shirdi, Maharashtra.

“India was considered weapons importer, no power can now stop it from being biggest exporter in 25-30 years,” Singh said, adding “All have to work together to make India the hub of munitions and automation.”

He said when the government's vision and private sector's innovation align, then the country reaches new heights, PTI reported.

“Private sector is not just supplier of nuts and bolts in defence, but also producer of state-of-the-art weapons systems,” he added.

 
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