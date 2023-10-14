India to bid for 2036 Olympics, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday put forth India’s interest in hosting the Olympics in 2036.

PM Modi with the IOC president Thomas Bach on Saturday. (PTI)

“India is eager to host the Olympics in the country and will leave no stone unturned in the preparation for the successful organisation of the Olympics in 2036. This is the dream of the 140 crore Indians,” Modi said at the 141st meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai’s BKC on Saturday.

He emphasised that the nation wishes to fulfil this dream with the support of all stakeholders. “India is also eager to host the Youth Olympics taking place in the year 2029,” Modi remarked and expressed confidence that the IOC will continue lending its support to India.

The Prime Minister emphasised that India is primed to host global events owing to its fast-expanding economy and well-developed infrastructure. He gave the example of the G20 Summit where events were organised in more than 60 cities of the country and said that it is proof of India’s organisational capacity in every sector.

Countries such as Mexico, Poland and Turkey have also expressed interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics, which will go through a formal bidding process. Paris will host the next Olympics in 2024, Los Angeles in 2028 and Brisbane will host the Games of 2032. After Dakar hosts the Youth Olympic Games in 2026, the next edition of the Youth Games is scheduled in 2030. India hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2010 in New Delhi, and buzz around the country’s push for hosting the Olympics has been around for a while.

Modi said that sport is not just winning medals but is a medium to win hearts. “Sport belongs to all. It not only prepares champions but also promotes peace, progress and wellness. Therefore, sport is another medium of uniting the world,” he pointed out.

The PM said that there are no losers in sport, only winners and learners. The language and spirit of sport are universal.

“That is why records are celebrated globally. Sport strengthens the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — One Earth, One Family, One Future,” he added. Modi also listed recent measures for the development of sports in India. He mentioned the Khelo India Games, Khelo India Youth Games, Khelo India Winter Games, Member of Parliament sports competitions and the upcoming Khelo India Para Games. “We are focussing on inclusivity and diversity in sports in India,” Modi said.

President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach and member of the International Olympic Committee Nita Ambani were present on the occasion, among others.

The Prime Minister credited the efforts of the government for India’s shining performance in the world of sport. He recalled the magnificent performances of many athletes in the last edition of the Olympics and also highlighted India’s best-ever performance in the recently concluded Asian Games and the new records made by young Indian athletes at the World University Games.

Modi emphasised that India had successfully proved its capability to organise global sports tournaments. He mentioned the recently hosted global tournaments such as the Chess Olympiad, which witnessed the participation of 186 countries, the Football Under-17 Women’s World Cup, the Hockey World Cup, the Women’s World Boxing Championship, the Shooting World Cup, and the ongoing Cricket World Cup. He also underlined that the nation organises the largest cricket league in the world every year. Modi said the IOC executive board has recommended including cricket in the Olympics and expressed confidence that the recommendations will be accepted.

“Indians are not just sports lovers, but we also live it,” Modi said. He highlighted that the sporting culture is reflected through the thousands-year-old history of India.

The 141st IOC session, being held in India, embodies the nation’s dedication to fostering global cooperation, celebrating sporting excellence and furthering the Olympic ideals of friendship, respect, and excellence. It provides an opportunity for interaction and knowledge sharing among the various sports-related stakeholders.

Important decisions regarding the future of the Olympic Games are made at IOC sessions. India is hosting the IOC session for the second time after a gap of about 40 years. The IOC’s 86th session was held in New Delhi in 1983.

Modi also informed the audience about India’s victory in the World Cup fixture at the world’s largest stadium in Ahmedabad to a loud roar of cheers. “I congratulate Team Bharat and every Indian on this historic victory,” he said.

