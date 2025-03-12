India to build critical infra in Mauritius: PM

India is working with Mauritius to protect the island country’s national interests and secure the Indian Ocean region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, as he highlighted New Delhi’s role in building critical infrastructure and boosting development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Mauritius President Dharam Gokhool during a meeting, in Mauritius, on Tuesday. (PMO)

Modi, on a two-day visit to Mauritius to participate as chief guest in the country’s National Day celebration on Wednesday, said Mauritius continues to be at the heart of India’s SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision, which he unveiled during a trip to Port Louis a decade ago.

Following his arrival in Port Louis, Modi met Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool and Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam. Later in the day, he addressed members of the Indian community in Mauritius, where almost 70% of the population of 1.2 million trace their roots to Indian indentured labour that arrived in the 18th century.

Modi was also conferred with the nation’s highest honour, The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean.

“Mauritius, with large ocean territories, needs to secure its resources from illegal fishing, piracy and crimes. As a trusted and reliable friend, India works with Mauritius to protect your national interests and secure the Indian Ocean region,” Modi said.

“Mauritius is not just a partner country. For us, Mauritius is family...Mauritius is also a bridge connecting India to the wider Global South,” he said. “Whether it is investment or infrastructure, commerce or crisis response, India always stands with Mauritius.”

Mauritius was the first member of the African Union (AU) with which India signed a trade deal – the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) of 2021 – and this provided preferential access to Indian markets. Modi noted that India has also been a partner in critical infrastructure projects, creating jobs and boosting growth.

Modi began his speech with a few lines in Bhojpuri, which is widely spoken in Mauritius, and thanked Ramgoolam for announcing the conferment of the country’s highest civilian honour on him. He said this is an acknowledgement of the long-standing bilateral ties.

“The people and the government of Mauritius have decided to confer upon me their highest civilian honour. I humbly accept this decision with great respect. This is not just an honour for me, it is an honour for the historic bond between India and Mauritius,” Modi said.

Ramgoolam said Modi is the fifth foreign national to receive this distinguished recognition.

Describing Mauritius as a “garden of different cultures” and a “mini-Hindustan” because of the presence of the languages and cuisines of Indian states such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, Modi announced that the government has decided to extend the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card to the seventh generation of the Indian diaspora in Mauritius.

Modi also presented OCI cards to Gokhool and Ramgoolam and their wives.

At a meeting with Gokhool, Modi discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties across diverse sectors. “He [Gokhool] is well acquainted with India and Indian culture. Expressed gratitude for inviting me to be a part of the National Day celebrations of Mauritius.” Modi said in a social media post.

The two leaders visited the Ayurveda Garden in the State House or presidential residence. Modi said Mauritius is an important partner for India in advancing the benefits of traditional medicine, including ayurveda. “It is commendable that an Ayurvedic Garden has been built in the State House in Mauritius. I am also happy that Ayurveda is gaining popularity in Mauritius. President Dharambeer Gokhool and I went to the Ayurvedic Garden, giving me the opportunity to see it firsthand,” Modi said on X.

Ramgoolam hailed the visit and thanked the Indian government for its wide-ranging activities in the country. He reiterated the significance of the cultural ties between the two countries and thanked Modi for extending the OCI cards to citizens of Mauritius as well as for being the chief guest for the 57th Independence Day celebration of Mauritius.

“When you come here, you enrich our country as well... in Mauritius your contribution in various sectors of the economy is really highly appreciated.”

He highlighted the several sectors where India worked with Mauritius, including the construction industry, tourism, medical field, hospitality and financial services. He noted that these are vital for the economic growth of Mauritius. “By the virtue of the deep cultural, historical ties that bind our two countries India has offered unparalleled accessibility to countless Mauritians; with this is a high demand for OCI,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Modi and Ramgoolam laid a wreath at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden where both the leaders participated in a tree plantation drive. The PM laid a wreath at the concrete ‘samadhi’ of Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, the founding father of Mauritius, and also the ‘Samadhi’ of Anerood Jugnauth, former president and prime minister of Mauritius.

“Went to the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden with Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam. This is a fine botanical garden, a living archive of biodiversity which illustrates Mauritius’ conservation efforts and botanical heritage,” Modi said in a post on X.