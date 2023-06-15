India to discuss drone purchase deal with US. 5 points about deadly MQ-9 Reapers

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official state visit to the US, India is set to discuss the acquisition of MQ-9 Reaper drones from the US on Thursday, reported ANI citing defence sources. Reportedly, India is planning to acquire 30 drones including 10 each for all three services - Indian Air Force, Navy, and the Army.

All you need to know about the deadly MQ-9 Reaper drones:

According to the US Air Force, the Reaper drone is employed primarily as an intelligence-collection asset and secondarily against dynamic execution targets. The ‘M’ is the DoD designation for multi-role, the ‘Q’ stands for remotely piloted aircraft system, while the ‘9’ indicates it is the ninth in the series of remotely piloted aircraft systems. Originally, the US air force had proposed the MQ-9 Reaper system in response to the Department of Defense directive to support initiatives of overseas contingency operations. It provides a unique capability to perform strike, coordination, and reconnaissance against high-value, fleeting, and time-sensitive targets, and also makes it uniquely qualified to conduct irregular warfare operations in support of combatant commander objectives. The Reapers can also perform several missions and tasks including - intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, close air support, combat search and rescue, precision strike, buddy lase, convoy and raid overwatch, route clearance, target development, and terminal air guidance. The drones' baseline system carries the Multi-Spectral Targeting System (MTS-B) which integrates an infrared sensor, color, monochrome daylight TV camera, shortwave infrared camera, laser designator, a robust suite of visual sensors for targeting, and laser illuminator. It also has a laser rangefinder/designator, which precisely designates targets for the employment of laser-guided munitions and a synthetic aperture radar. The MQ-9 can also employ up to eight laser-guided missiles, Air-to-Ground Missile-114 Hellfire, which possesses highly accurate, low-collateral damage, anti-armor, and anti-personnel engagement capabilities. It can also be disassembled and loaded into a single container for deployment, and transported in the C-130 Hercules or larger aircraft.

India to discuss drone purchase deal with US(US Air Force website)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON