India to discuss drone purchase deal with US. 5 points about deadly MQ-9 Reapers
Jun 15, 2023 01:15 PM IST
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official state visit to the US, India is set to discuss the acquisition of MQ-9 Reaper drones from the US on Thursday.
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official state visit to the US, India is set to discuss the acquisition of MQ-9 Reaper drones from the US on Thursday, reported ANI citing defence sources. Reportedly, India is planning to acquire 30 drones including 10 each for all three services - Indian Air Force, Navy, and the Army.
All you need to know about the deadly MQ-9 Reaper drones:
- According to the US Air Force, the Reaper drone is employed primarily as an intelligence-collection asset and secondarily against dynamic execution targets. The ‘M’ is the DoD designation for multi-role, the ‘Q’ stands for remotely piloted aircraft system, while the ‘9’ indicates it is the ninth in the series of remotely piloted aircraft systems.
- Originally, the US air force had proposed the MQ-9 Reaper system in response to the Department of Defense directive to support initiatives of overseas contingency operations.
- It provides a unique capability to perform strike, coordination, and reconnaissance against high-value, fleeting, and time-sensitive targets, and also makes it uniquely qualified to conduct irregular warfare operations in support of combatant commander objectives. The Reapers can also perform several missions and tasks including - intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, close air support, combat search and rescue, precision strike, buddy lase, convoy and raid overwatch, route clearance, target development, and terminal air guidance.
- The drones' baseline system carries the Multi-Spectral Targeting System (MTS-B) which integrates an infrared sensor, color, monochrome daylight TV camera, shortwave infrared camera, laser designator, a robust suite of visual sensors for targeting, and laser illuminator. It also has a laser rangefinder/designator, which precisely designates targets for the employment of laser-guided munitions and a synthetic aperture radar.
- The MQ-9 can also employ up to eight laser-guided missiles, Air-to-Ground Missile-114 Hellfire, which possesses highly accurate, low-collateral damage, anti-armor, and anti-personnel engagement capabilities. It can also be disassembled and loaded into a single container for deployment, and transported in the C-130 Hercules or larger aircraft.
