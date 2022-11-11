India to file its long-term net zero plan soon at COP27 in Egypt

India is expected to submit its long-term strategy to achieve net zero emissions by 2070 at UN Climate Conference (COP27) in Sharm El Sheikh on Monday, a declaration that will be crucial for the country’s climate action commitments.

The decision to submit the long-term low emissions development strategy (LT-LEDS) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) was taken this week, according to officials who asked not to be named.

“The cabinet approval did not come until we left for Egypt. But now it has come and it will be submitted on Monday. We cannot comment why it is delayed. It will lay down our strategy to achieve net zero emissions,” explained this person.

Until last month, environment ministry officials said it has not been decided when LTS will be ready for submission to the UNFCCC. The Glasgow Climate Pact, adopted by 196 parties at the Glasgow climate change conference (COP26), made it must for countries to submit at COP27 their “low greenhouse gas emission development strategies… towards just transitions to net zero emissions by or around mid-century, taking into account different national circumstances”.

“Since the Glasgow pact had urged parties to submit at COP27, it’s good that we have a decision from the government finally. It puts us in a strong position. Several experts have worked on it,” a civil society member said.

The LT-LEDS are separate from the nationally determined contributions (NDCs), seen as a stronger commitment. India formally updated its NDCs under the Paris Agreement on August 26.