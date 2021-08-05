India to host events on terror, maritime security during UNSC presidency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a virtual open debate focused on global cooperation for maritime security on August 9 as part of signature events being organised by India during its presidency of the UN Security Council this month.

The high-level debate on the topic “Enhancing Maritime Security – A case for International Cooperation” will be part of the Security Council’s agenda item of maintenance of international peace and security.

“This would be the first time that an Indian prime minister would be presiding over a meeting of the UN Security Council,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday.

The President of Congo Felix Tshisekedi, who is also president of the African Union, will participate in the debate.

As part of its presidency of the Security Council for August, India is organising three signature events focussed on maritime security, peacekeeping operations and counter-terrorism.

While the Security Council has discussed maritime security in the past and adopted a few resolutions on certain aspects, officials said the India believes the time has come to address different dimensions of the issue in a holistic manner and through international cooperation.

The open debate is expected to look at issues such as piracy, use of the seas to conduct crimes, illicit trafficking in narcotics, psychotropic substances, people and firearms, and illegal and unregulated fishing. These issues have implications for the livelihood and security of coastal communities, international trade and energy security, officials said.

On August 18, external affairs minister S Jaishankar will chair an open debate of the Security Council on using technology to protect UN peacekeeping troops. The theme for the event will be “Protecting the protectors”, and it will focus on ways to ensure the safety of peacekeepers by using technology and bringing to justice the perpetrators of crimes against peacekeepers.

India has, over the years, contributed more than 250,000 troops to nearly 50 peacekeeping missions around the world. A total of 175 Indian troops have been killed during these missions.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, India upgraded two peacekeeping hospitals in South Sudan and Congo at the request of the UN secretary-general and donated Covid-19 vaccines for peacekeepers.

Jaishankar will also chair a Security Council briefing on counter-terrorism on August 19 to discuss the UN secretary-general’s report on the Islamic State.