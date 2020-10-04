e-paper
Home / India News / India to observe one day state mourning today on demise of Emir of Kuwait

India to observe one day state mourning today on demise of Emir of Kuwait

Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah passed away on September 29 in a hospital in the United States. He was 91. He became Kuwait’s Emir in January 2006 after the death of Sheikh Jaber al-Sabah.

india Updated: Oct 04, 2020 09:15 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah became Kuwait’s Emir in January 2006 after the death of Sheikh Jaber al-Sabah.
Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah became Kuwait's Emir in January 2006 after the death of Sheikh Jaber al-Sabah.(REUTERS)
         

India will observe one day of state mourning on Sunday as a mark of respect for the departed dignitary His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

“His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, passed away on September 29. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Indian Government has decided that there will be one day’s State mourning on October 4 throughout India,” the MHA said in a statement.

The National Flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings throughout India where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day, the MHA added.

Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah passed away on September 29 in a hospital in the United States. He was 91.

He became Kuwait’s Emir in January 2006 after the death of Sheikh Jaber al-Sabah.

Upon his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed his condolences describing him as a ‘beloved leader of the Arab world and a close friend of India’.

PM Modi said the late leader played a leading role in strengthening bilateral relations and always took special care of the Indian community in Kuwait.

