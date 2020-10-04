India to observe one day state mourning today on demise of Emir of Kuwait

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 09:15 IST

India will observe one day of state mourning on Sunday as a mark of respect for the departed dignitary His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

“His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, passed away on September 29. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Indian Government has decided that there will be one day’s State mourning on October 4 throughout India,” the MHA said in a statement.

The National Flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings throughout India where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day, the MHA added.

Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah passed away on September 29 in a hospital in the United States. He was 91.

He became Kuwait’s Emir in January 2006 after the death of Sheikh Jaber al-Sabah.

Upon his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed his condolences describing him as a ‘beloved leader of the Arab world and a close friend of India’.

PM Modi said the late leader played a leading role in strengthening bilateral relations and always took special care of the Indian community in Kuwait.