US congressman Brian Fitzpatrick has claimed that refiners in India are signalling plans to reduce oil imports from Russia. He owed the likely development to sustained US pressure and his engagements in India. Fitzpatrick's statement comes after his recent visit to India, Pakistan and Nepal. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.(HT_PRINT)

"This development underscores the impact of principled American leadership and high-level diplomatic engagement," the press release said, citing the "signalling" of reduced oil imports.

The latest development comes days after a Reuters report said India's imports of Russia crude oil are set to rise in September. The Reliance Industries Ltd. and Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy would likely increase the oil purchases by 10-20%, or by 150,000-300,000 barrels per day, the report had said.

A more recent report by the news agency even said India would get Russian oil at discounted prices, with a barrel of Urals crude reportedly $3–$4 cheaper to Brent. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin also recently met on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in China, where both leaders reaffirmed the diplomatic ties between India and Russia.

Fitzpatrick's office said that he was in India for a high-level strategic dialogue and also held briefings with senior diplomatic officials.

Trump's 50% tariffs on India

The latest remarks by the US congressman comes days after US President Donald Trump's 50% tariffs on Indian imports took effect on August 27. One half of these duties were imposed over India's oil trade with Russia, which the US officials claim indirectly funds the war in Ukraine.

As Fitzpatrick said that Indian refiners may be mulling reducing Russian oil imports, he said the move was "a consequential shift that directly undermines Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine".

India and the US have been witnessing trade tensions over the sweeping 50% tariffs, with several Trump administration officials lashing out at New Delhi. However, India had clarified that offers in markets and the global situation governs its energy deals.

In his latest remarks on the tariffs on India, Trump said the US "gets along very well" with India, but also called the relationship one-sided. Pointing to the Harley Davidson example, among others, Trump said India's duties on American imports were some of the highest in the world.