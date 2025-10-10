India reopens embassy in Kabul 4 years after Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

India will reopen its embassy in Kabul, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said during a bilateral meeting with Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with the Afghanistan Foreign Minister. (@DrSJaishankarX/ANI Photo) (@DrSJaishankar)

India had closed its embassy as well as consulates in Afghanistan in August 2021, after the Taliban took control of the government in the country. Following this, India re-established its diplomatic presence in the country in 2022 by sending a technical team to Afghanistan.

Jaishankar said that India will now upgrade its technical mission in the Afghan capital of Kabul to an embassy.

The EAM's meeting with Muttaqi in New Delhi is the first high-level diplomatic engagement between the two countries since the Taliban took power in 2021 after the withdrawal of US troops.

Jaishankar welcomed the Afghan Foreign Minister and his delegation to India, saying the visit marked a step “in advancing” ties between both countries.

“We had opportunities to speak with each other during the Pahalgam attack and earthquakes in Afghanistan,” Jaishankar said.

The EAM said that India was “fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan."

He said that “closer cooperation” between India and Afghanistan would contribute to “regional stability and resilience.” “As a contiguous neighbour and a well-wisher of the Afghan people, India has a deep interest in your development and progress,” Jaishankar added.

Muttaqi said that India was the first country to respond during the recent earthquake in Afghanistan. “Afghanistan looks at India as a close friend. Afghanistan wants relations based on mutual respect, trade and people-to-people relations,” the Afghan Foreign Minister said.