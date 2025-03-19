India to submit national adaptation plan to UN on climate crisis in November

India is expected to submit its National Adaptation Plan to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in November around the time COP30 is expected to be held in Brazil. Kirti Vardhan Singh (ANI)

The aim of the NAP is to make people, places, ecosystems and economies more resilient and to make climate adaptation part of standard development practice, according to Union environment ministry’s adaptation planning road map seen by HT. Draft reports on detailed vulnerability and risk assessment would be prepared by early 2026.

For the institutional structure of NAP, a national steering committee was constituted in May 2024 chaired by secretary, MoEFCC, then thematic working groups were created, chaired by respective line ministries, and thereafter, an adaptation cell has also been constituted in August 2024 at MoEFCC.

The thematic groups are on water, agriculture, health, forests, biodiversity, disaster management, poverty alleviation, traditional knowledge and adaptation resourcing. Gender mainstreaming is also an important aspect of the plan, including advancing gender equality, women’s representation etc. The plan will cover sector specific climate risks and vulnerabilities; adaptation strategies; synergies with other national plans among others, as per the road map.

The environment ministry held a workshop on National Adaptation Plan on Climate Change on Tuesday. Kirti Vardhan Singh, minister of state for environment, mentioned that India’s National Adaptation Plan is not just a document but a dynamic process, evolving with time, driven by science and innovation, and guided by grassroots realities.

He highlighted that it will be a blueprint for how we integrate adaptation into national development plans and policies across economic sectors, ensuring a systematic and long-term approach.

It will contribute to building resilience and reducing vulnerability to climate-related risks across various sectors such as agriculture, water resources, the Himalayan region, coastal regions, health, disaster management etc., the Minister added.

The Minister further emphasised that India aims to develop a comprehensive and inclusive Adaptation Plan that aligns with sustainable development goals and ensures climate resilience for all regions and sectors. He added that NAP priorities identified for India are threefold: Strengthening knowledge systems, reducing exposure to climate risks and enhancing adaptive capacity. Singh stressed that Adaptation is not just an option but an absolute necessity.

Speaking at workshop, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in India, Angela Lusigi, emphasized the critical role of the NAP in embedding climate adaptation across key sectors in India. She also highlighted that the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) is more than a policy document - it serves as a strategic roadmap to build climate resilience and ensure sustainable development, a statement from the ministry said.