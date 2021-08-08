Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India, UAE carry out naval exercise; deepen military cooperation

Indian Navy deployed warship INS Kochi and two Sea King MK 42B helicopters. The UAE deployed Baynunah class guided missile corvette, Al Dhafra and an AS-565B Panther helicopter.
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 10:52 PM IST
The Indian Navy undertakes a bilateral naval exercise 'Zayed Talwar 2021' with the UAE Navy off the coast of Abu Dhabi.(ANI Photo)

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) carried out a naval exercise off the Abu Dhabi coast to increase bilateral military cooperation. The Zayed Talwar exercise came amid rising tensions in the Gulf region where a drone attack on a merchant vessel led to the death of a British and a Romanian citizen a week ago. The UK and the US blamed Iran for the attack on the merchant vessel MV Mercer Street, a charge denied by Tehran.

During the exercise on Saturday, the Indian Navy deployed warship INS Kochi and two Sea King MK 42B helicopters. The UAE deployed Baynunah class guided missile corvette, Al Dhafra and an AS-565B Panther helicopter.

“As part of the exercise, the ships undertook tactical manoeuvres, over the horizon targeting, search and rescue and electronic warfare drills to enhance interoperability and synergy between the two navies,” Commander Vivek Madhwal, the Indian Navy’s spokesperson, told news agency PTI.

Madhwal said helicopters practised search and rescue operations during the military drill and passing of targeting data to ships for simulated missile engagement drills.

The exercise also came a week after Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria’s visit to the UAE. In December last year, General MM Naravane visited the UAE and Saudi Arabia in a first-ever visit by the head of the Indian Army to the two important Gulf countries.

