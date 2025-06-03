India, UK focus on enhancing cooperation in trade, defence, counter-terrorism

NEW DELHI: India and the UK on Tuesday discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, defence, counter-terrorism, green energy and health and focused on measures to address export controls for enabling greater technology cooperation in strategic sectors. Foreign secretary Vikram Misri and Permanent Under-Secretary at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office of UK Oliver Robbins in New Delhi. (@MEAIndia)

In addition to holding the annual foreign office consultations in New Delhi, foreign secretary Vikram Misri and Britain’s permanent under-secretary Oliver Robbins co-chaired the first Strategic Exports and Technology Cooperation Dialogue.

During the foreign office consultations, the two sides reviewed and discussed the gamut of bilateral relations. They also welcomed the conclusion of the India-UK free trade agreement and double contribution convention last month, the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

Misri and Robbins discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, financial sector, defence and security, counter-terrorism, technology, science, innovation, green energy, climate, health, education and people-to-people relations in order to diversify the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, the statement said.

The first Strategic Exports and Technology Cooperation Dialogue focused on “addressing export controls for enabling greater technology cooperation in strategic sectors”. This dialogue is aimed at building mutual understanding of systems and agreeing on areas for future cooperation in key sectors such as technology and defence.

Misri conveyed India’s appreciation for the British government’s “expression of solidarity and support to India in the fight against terrorism”. Misri and Robbins also exchanged views on regional and global issues, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the situation in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific.

A readout from the British high commission said the two sides welcomed the “significant breakthroughs” in the bilateral partnership since last year’s foreign office consultations, including the announcement of the trade deal on May 6, which will strengthen trade links and increase bilateral trade already worth £43 billion by another £25.5 billion.

“Both agreed to work towards implementing the shared vision of the two prime ministers for an ambitious partnership between the UK and India over the next decade,” the readout said.

Robbins said he is visiting India to “help advance one of the UK’s most vital partnerships in the world”. He added, “In a more complex world, there is strong ambition from both governments to take this partnership to even greater heights.”

During the visit, he is expected to meet a range of Indian officials, including on the G20 and home affairs.

Both sides agreed to hold the next foreign office consultations in London in 2026.