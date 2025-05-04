India united against terrorism, ready to strike back, says Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday said that the recent terrorist attack on civilians in Pahalgam was an attack on the nation, and that the country is fully prepared to give a "befitting reply" to Pakistan. Congress leader Sachin Pilot condemned the recent terrorist attack on civilians in Pahalgam(PTI)

Speaking to ANI, Sachin Pilot said, "The terrorist attack incident on innocent, unarmed civilians in Pahalgam is not just a terrorist attack -- it is an attack on the country. India is ready to give a befitting reply to Pakistan. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge have all said this... Not just the opposition, but 140 crore people in the country are united to eradicate terrorism."

"Whatever steps the Centre needs to take, it should take without hesitation. When such attacks are carried out, a strong and effective reply must follow," he said.

Pilot also accused Pakistan of attempting to destabilise India and sow internal divisions.

"Pakistan is trying to divide our country and weaken our unity. We must respond in a way that prevents such incidents from ever happening again," he added.

Meanwhile, amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, sources told ANI.

This comes after the Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi met with PM Modi on Saturday at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence in the national capital.

The meeting between the Air Force Chief and Prime Minister Modi took place days after Prime Minister Modi chaired a meeting, which was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, and three service chiefs. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present at the meeting.

A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) was held a day after the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, in which 26 people were killed.

The government has affirmed India's national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism. It has been said that the terrorists responsible for the attack and the conspirators behind it will face severe punishment.

The government has given armed forces complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India's response.

The government had convened an all-party meeting after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Opposition parties have expressed their full support for any action taken by the government against the perpetrators of the terror attack.

In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out.

It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in Jammu and Kashmir and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

The government has announced a series of measures, including putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, to send a strong message to Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. (ANI)