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India urges Bangladesh to speed up verification of ‘illegal migrants’

Bangladesh’s foreign minister Khalilur Rahman, in a message in Bengali posted on the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s Facebook page on Tuesday, a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party won assembly elections in the border state of West Bengal, said Dhaka will take action if there any “push-in” incidents from the Indian side.

Published on: May 08, 2026 04:22 am IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
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India on Thursday urged Bangladesh to expedite the verification of the nationality of nearly 3,000 suspected illegal immigrants from the neighbouring country, days after Dhaka said it will take action if New Delhi forcibly pushes any individuals believed to be Bangladeshis across the border.

India urges Bangladesh to speed up verification of ‘illegal migrants’

Bangladesh’s foreign minister Khalilur Rahman, in a message in Bengali posted on the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s Facebook page on Tuesday, a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party won assembly elections in the border state of West Bengal, said Dhaka will take action if there any “push-in” incidents from the Indian side.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a weekly media briefing that the Indian side had noted the comments emanating from Bangladesh on this matter. “These comments must be seen in the context of the core issue of repatriation of illegal Bangladeshis from India,” he said while responding to a question on Rahman’s remarks.

At the same time, Jaiswal sought Bangladesh’s assistance to handle the issue of illegal migrants. “This obviously requires cooperation from Bangladesh. Over 2,862 cases of nationality verification are pending with Bangladesh, and a lot of it for over five years,” he said.

Bangladesh has protested against the so-called “pushback” of individuals from the Indian side in recent years. Some of the incidents also resulted in controversy after the individuals forcibly sent across the border were found to be Indian nationals.

Jaiswal responded to another question on possible cooperation between Bangladesh and China on the management of the Teesta river in the neighbouring country by saying that New Delhi and Dhaka have established bilateral mechanisms to deal with all matters related to cross-border rivers.

“Between India and Bangladesh, we have 54 rivers that the two countries share. We have structured bilateral mechanisms to discuss all water-related issues. These bilateral mechanisms continue to meet at regular intervals,” he said.

Bangladesh’s state-run BSS news agency reported on Thursday that foreign minister Rahman, during an ongoing visit to China, had sought Beijing’s “involvement and support” for the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project at a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

India has opposed any Chinese involvement in projects related to the Teesta river because of its location near a sensitive region of the border with Bangladesh. The Teesta is the only cross-border river on which India and Bangladesh have been unable to reach an agreement on water-sharing due to opposition from West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Under existing laws, the state government has to sign off on any agreement with Bangladesh on the sharing of waters of a cross-border river.

 
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