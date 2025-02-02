India urges citizens to leave Bukavu city in Congo

New Delhi: India on Sunday urged its citizens living in Bukavu in Congo to move to safer locations by “whatever means available” as Rwanda-backed M23 rebels closed in on the city. Women walk past a military position of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) in the outskirts of Goma on February 2. (AFP)

UN officials said last week that M23 rebels and Rwandan forces were about 60 km north of Bukavu and were quickly moving towards the city. The M23 rebels captured the eastern city of Goma last week, with more than 770 people killed in the fighting.

An updated advisory from the Indian embassy in Kinshasa said there were reports of M23 rebels being 20 km to 25 km away from Bukavu.

“Given the security situation, we once again advise all Indian nationals residing in Bukavu to immediately depart to safer locations by whatever means available while the airports, borders and commercial routes are still open,” the advisory said.

“We strongly recommend against any travel to Bukavu,” it said.

The Indian embassy said it is closely monitoring the security situation in eastern Congo, and recommended that all Indian nationals should “prepare an emergency plan”.

The embassy advised Indians to keep all essential identity and travel documents with themselves at all times, and to keep essential items such as medicines, clothes, ready-to-eat food and water in a bag that can be carried easily.

They were also urged to monitor local media channels for updates, avoid large gatherings, crowds and demonstrations, and keep a low profile.

On Friday, India called for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Congo and said most of the 1, 000 Indian nationals living in Goma had shifted to safer places.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India was concerned about the deteriorating security situation in Congo. “We call for a peaceful resolution of the conflict,” he said.

Before the latest fighting erupted in Congo, there were about 10,000 Indians in the country. Around 1,200 Indian troops are serving with the UN Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO), which is based in the eastern part of the country.