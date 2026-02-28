India urges restraint, avoiding escalation as the US and Israel attack Iran

India urged all stakeholders in West Asia on Saturday to exercise restraint and avoid escalation in the aftermath of US and Israeli attacks on Iran, calling for dialogue and diplomacy to address underlying issues while emphasising the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states. Smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran. (AP)

New Delhi’s response came hours after the US and Israeli military targeted Tehran and other cities in Iran, drawing retaliation from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which fired missiles and drones at Israel and military facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates used by the US military.

The external affairs ministry expressed deep concern at recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region and said in a statement: “We urge all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians. Dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues.

“Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected,” the statement added.

Indian missions in the region are in touch with Indian nationals and have issued advisories asking them to remain vigilant, stay in contact with the embassies, and follow local security guidance, the statement said.

The attacks came two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed a visit to Israel, during which he held talks with his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. At a joint media interaction with Netanyahu on Thursday, Modi had said that peace and stability in West Asia are “directly linked to India’s security interests”.

India has supported dialogue and a peaceful resolution of issues from the beginning, and this is also the call of the Global South and humanity, he said. Modi also reiterated India’s support for the Gaza Peace Plan, which has opened a pathway towards peace.

The Indian side has had to maintain a balance between its growing security and strategic relations with Israel, which is home to some 40,000 Indian workers, and its long-standing dependence on West Asian countries for energy and commerce. More than 10 million Indians live and work in West Asian countries, and are a source of billions of dollars in remittances. Iran is home to close to 10,000 Indians, including students and professionals.

Indian missions in Bahrain, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates issued advisories urging Indian citizens to be cautious and to avoid unnecessary travel. The embassy in Jordan also advised Indian tourists to leave the country immediately before commercial flights are disrupted.

People familiar with the matter said the Indian side is keeping a close watch on the situation and will take appropriate action to secure Indian nationals. There were no immediate plans to evacuate Indians from the region, though authorities are prepared for all contingencies, they said.