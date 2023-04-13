Pro-Khalistan groups misusing asylum policy: India to UK

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday conveyed its concerns on the misuse of the UK’s asylum status by pro-Khalistani elements to carry out terrorist activities in India while asking British authorities to increase “monitoring” and take “appropriate proactive” action during the fifth India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue (HAD) held in Delhi.

The government also raised the issue of the security breach last month at the Indian high commission in London.

Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla led the talks on India’s behalf while the UK delegation was led by permanent secretary, home office, Sir Matthew Rycroft, with senior officers of both countries present.

“During the meeting both sides reviewed the ongoing cooperation and identified further steps that can be taken to explore opportunities and synergies in advancing cooperation in counterterrorism, cyber security and global supply chains, drug trafficking, migration, extradition, anti-India activities in the UK including pro-Khalistan extremism, among other issues,” a statement issued by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) said.

“The Indian side specifically conveyed its concerns on the misuse of UK’s asylum status by pro-Khalistani elements to aid and abet terrorist activities in India and requested better cooperation with the UK and increased monitoring of UK-based pro-Khalistan extremists and take appropriate proactive action,” the MHA said.

India’s concerns, the ministry added, over the breach of security at the Indian high commission were also emphasised.

In retaliation for a violent protest at the Indian mission in London on March 19, to which London police reacted late, the Indian government had removed barricades placed outside the UK mission at Shantipath in the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave and British high commissioner Alex Ellis’s residence at Rajaji Marg.

The protests by pro-Khalistan groups outside Indian mission in London, which began soon after Punjab Police launched a statewide manhunt for radical preacher Amritpal Singh and his followers on March 18, have emerged as a fresh irritant in India-UK relations.

The protesters shouted anti-India slogans and waved Khalistan flags, while Indian officials and others draped a massive national flag on the roof of the mission. Another large Indian flag was put up outside the building.

The external affairs ministry had called in the most senior UK diplomat in New Delhi , Christina Scott, after the violence at the Indian mission to register a strong protest and to demand action against those involved in the vandalism.

The MHA said on Wednesday that the HAD meeting “concluded with both sides expressing satisfaction with the ongoing partnership and agreeing to deepen bilateral engagement and maintain the momentum for enhanced security cooperation between the two countries”.

As reported by HT last month, Amritpal Singh’s main handler Avtar Singh Khanda is also based in the UK.

Besides, several other pro-Khalistan leaders are based in London and have been carrying out anti-India activities in association with Pakistan.

The Indian government has from time to time shared with the British government a list of several individuals engaged in terrorist activities from its soil.

