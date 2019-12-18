India-US 2+2 dialogue on Wednesday: Significance, agenda and key issues

india

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 12:25 IST

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will meet his US counterpart, Mike Esper, in Washington on Wednesday and then join external affairs minister, S Jaishankar, and his counterpart, Mike Pompeo, for the second 2+2 ministerial that has become the Trump administration’s “principal mechanism”, as a top US official called it recently, for advancing strategic relations between the two countries.

The inaugural edition of the ministerial took place in September in New Delhi.

Here is all you need to know about the meeting:

How did this mechanism develop in bilateral relations?

The 2+2 ministerial was launched on August 15, 2017, after a phone call from President Donald Trump to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 70th anniversary of Indian independence. The aim was to “elevate strategic consultations” between the two countries, with a focus on the Indo-Pacific region, a strategic shift for the US.

The new mechanism replaced Strategic and Commercial Dialogue, a 2+2 meeting of the foreign and commerce ministers of the two countries.

According to one account, it was mooted by the US, possibly former US secretary of state Rex Tillerson. India was initially reluctant but changed its position just before Prime Minister Modi’s June 2017 visit to the US for his first meeting with President Trump. India’s acceptance was conveyed to Tillerson when he called on Modi ahead of the White House meeting.

Indian officials have disputed that account of Indian reluctance. “The 2+2 idea had been around for some time,” a top Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official had told Hindustan Times later. “We do it with Japan and Australia after all. The idea is just to align security and foreign policy. MEA was always present at the defence JPGs [Joint Policy Groups].”

When discussions started, the US wanted to separate the State-Commerce and put State-Defence and USTR-Commerce together as combinations. “Our issue was only the viability of doing it at Cabinet levels. Events showed that this was not without basis. But beyond that, we were just fine.” The inaugural meeting took place almost a year after it was first planned, with two postponements thrown in, one of them on account of the firing of Tillerson.

What is its significance?

Alice Wells, the top state department official for South and Central Asia, recently said the 2+2 ministerial has become the “principal mechanism under the Trump administration for translating strategic convergence into tangible outcomes”.

What were the outcomes of the first 2+2?

The chief outcome, of course, was that it took place at all after two postponements. The first of them was caused by the abrupt firing of Secretary of State Tillerson. His replacement, Mike Pompeo, would not have been approved by the Senate in time for the April meet. The next meeting, slated for July, was put off because Trump despatched Pompeo to Pyongyang.

The highlight of the inaugural, which finally took place in September, in New Delhi, was the signing of Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA), an enabling pact that would dramatically expand interoperability between the militaries of the two countries. It came after a series of related developments such as the US designation of India as a Major Defense Partner and giving it the STA-1 status to bring it at par with its NATO allies for the sharing of sensitive defense technology.

What are the key issues in Indo-US ties at the moment?

The top issue between the two countries that has kept officials on either side busy is trade, which will figure in the talks, American officials have said, despite it being out of the purview of the two participating ministries, defense and foreign affairs. Pompeo will raise it, it is understood, given the importance accorded to trade generally by the Trump administration.

But over the years, both India and American officials have said, two sides have learnt to “manage” differences such as on trade, and keep growing the rest of the relationship, marked by growing military-to-military ties through more joint exercises — the recently concluded first tri-services drill Tiger Triumph, for instance — and interoperability, defense trade, cooperation on counter-terrorism and strategic convergence on regional connectivity, free and open South China Sea.

What is the agenda for the current round of the meeting?

The key item is the signing of the Industrial Security Annex (ISA), an enabling agreement that will allow US defense manufacturers to do business with Indian private sector companies. They will also discuss defense deals such as India’s request for maritime helicopters and more P 8 maritime surveillance aircraft. Other than that, the two sides expect to discuss “pressing regional and global challenges of the day”, advance cooperation on space and broaden people-to-people ties, which one US official has described as the “secret weapon”, through initiatives that will foster greater collaboration in a range of areas.

China, by way of free and open Indo-Pacific region and regional connectivity, will figure in the talks as would counter-terrorism and Pakistan’s continued reluctance to fully commit itself to root out the terror infrastructure it has been hosting as a tool of its foreign policy for use against India and Afghanistan.

Also expect the US to bring up Kashmir, as American officials have warned, as a human rights issue.

What would be good outcomes for the US and India?

The signing of the ISA will be a significant outcome for both countries, leaving just one more enabling agreement to be wrapped up — Basic Exchange for Cooperation Agreement for Geo-spatial Cooperation.

India would like its shopping list of defense material cleared — such as MH 60R Seahawks, 10 more of Boeing’s P-8 anti-submarine, anti-surface, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance aircraft.

It may also want an assurance of a sanction waiver for its purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems.

A joint statement denouncing Pakistan’s continued support for terrorism and a call for it to bring to justice the perpetrators of the Mumbai terrorist attacks would also be a good outcome for India.

More defense deals would be welcomed by both countries, but the United States would hope to advance its bid for the big order of 114 fighter jets from the Indian Air Force. Defense minister Rajnath Singh took a look at one of the competitions F/A-18 Super Hornets at a US military facility in Norfolk, Virginia on Tuesday, ahead of the 2+2.