India, US ask Taliban to ensure Afghan soil is not used to plan terror attacks

Against the backdrop of a spike in activities of terror groups in Afghanistan, India and the US have jointly called on the Taliban to ensure that Afghan soil is never used again to threaten or attack any country, shelter terrorists, or plan terror attacks.

A joint statement issued after a meeting of the US-India counterterrorism joint working group and the bilateral designations dialogue said both countries are committed to close consultations on developments in Afghanistan and potential terror threats from Afghan territory.

The development comes against the backdrop of reports of fighters of Islamic State, al-Qaeda and several Pakistan-based terror groups regrouping on Afghan soil after the takeover of the country by the Taliban on August 15.

Several reports have also said that there are no signs that the Taliban has cut its ties with al-Qaeda and other terror groups.

India and the US referred in their joint statement to the UN Security Council resolution 2593, adopted while India held the rotating presidency of the body in August, while urging the Taliban to ensure there was no terrorism from Afghan soil.

The resolution had demanded that Afghan soil shouldn’t be used to attack any country, and reiterated the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan.

“In line with UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021), both sides called on the Taliban to ensure Afghan territory is never again used to threaten or attack any country, shelter or train terrorists, or plan or finance terrorist attacks,” the joint statement said.

“Both sides committed to continuing close consultations on developments in Afghanistan and potential terrorist threats emanating from there. The two sides also exchanged views on countering narco-terror networks and transnational illegal weapons smuggling networks,” it said.

The US reiterated its commitment to standing with the Indian government in the fight against terrorism, and both sides “strongly condemned any use of terrorist proxies and cross-border terrorism in all its forms and called for the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attack to be brought to justice”, according to the joint statement.

They also called for concerted action against all terror groups, including groups proscribed by the UN Security Council’s 1267 sanctions committee, such as al-Qaeda, Islamic State, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

The joint statement described counterterrorism cooperation as an “important pillar” of the US-India comprehensive global strategic partnership, and said both sides “pledged to further expand cooperation on law enforcement, information sharing, exchanging best practices, and increasing strategic convergence on counter terrorism challenges”.

In line with UN Security Council resolution 2396, the two sides discussed ways to prevent the ability of international terrorists to travel. They jointly decided to expand terrorist threat information-sharing, and “exchanged information about priorities and procedures for designating terrorist groups and individuals”.

The two sides shared best practices on countering terror financing and the use of the internet for terrorist purposes and decided to continue counterterrorism cooperation in multilateral forums. Both sides called for upholding global standards on anti-money laundering and combating terror financing by all countries.

They also discussed mutual legal and extradition assistance and opportunities for bilateral law enforcement training, including at the Central Academy for Police Training in Hyderabad.

The 18th meeting of the US-India counterterrorism joint working group and the fourth session of the designations dialogue was held in Washington during October 26-27.

Mahaveer Singhvi, joint secretary for counterterrorism in the external affairs ministry, and John Godfrey, the US state department’s acting coordinator for counterterrorism, led the interagency delegations from the two countries.