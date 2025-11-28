India, US sign 7,995-crore deal for 5-year sustainment of Navy’s MH-60R helos

New Delhi: The defence ministry on Friday signed letters of offer and acceptance with the United States (US) for sustainment support for the Indian Navy’s fleet of MH-60R helicopters through follow-on support and supply support worth ₹7,995 crore. The defence ministry on Friday signed letters of offer and acceptance with the United States (US) for sustainment support for the Indian Navy’s fleet of MH-60R helicopters (Representative photo)

The support is for five years, the defence ministry said.

India ordered 24 Lockheed Martin–Sikorsky MH-60R multi-role helicopters, worth around ₹17,500 crore, from the US in 2020 to modernise its ageing naval helicopter fleet. Fifteen of these have been delivered, and the remaining aircraft will arrive next year, navy officials said.

The letters were inked under the US Foreign Military Sales programme in the presence of defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

Sustainment support is a comprehensive package that includes provisioning of spares, support equipment, product support, training and technical support; repair and replenishment of components; and setting up intermediate-level component repair and periodic maintenance inspection facilities in India.

“In-country development of these facilities will ensure capability build-up in the long run and reduced dependence on the US Government, thus aligning with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. This would further lead to indigenous product and services development through MSMEs and other Indian firms,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

The sustainment support would significantly enhance the operational availability and maintainability of the technologically advanced, all-weather capable, US-origin MH-60R helicopters, which also have anti-submarine warfare capability, the ministry said.

“In addition, the support would enable the operation of these helicopters from dispersed locations as well as ships, ensuring optimal performance during all their primary and secondary missions/roles.”

Armed with AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, MK 54 torpedoes and advanced precision weapons, the twin-engine helicopters can operate from frigates, destroyers and aircraft carriers.

