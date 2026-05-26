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India-US sign landmark bilateral framework to secure critical minerals and rare earths supply chains

The framework is designed to deepen comprehensive cooperation across the entire critical minerals and rare earth supply chain.

Updated on: May 26, 2026 12:08 pm IST
ANI |
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India and the United States on Tuesday signed a bilateral framework aimed at securing the supply, mining, and processing of critical minerals and rare earth elements.

India’s Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, right, listens to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the Quad ministerial meeting. (REUTERS)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced the landmark agreement, highlighting its strategic importance in a highly contested global landscape following bilateral discussions and the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting.

"We are today signing a bilateral India-US framework on securing supplies of mining and processing of critical minerals and rare earths," Jaishankar said.

Emphasising that the issue was also a key point of discussion during the Quad meeting, the minister noted that securing these resources is "very timely and critical," regardless of whether it is pursued bilaterally, through the Quad format, or within a larger gathering of like-minded nations.

The framework is designed to deepen comprehensive cooperation across the entire critical minerals and rare earth supply chain. According to Jaishankar, the scope of the partnership will encompass mining, processing, recycling, and related investments.

He underlined how India and the United States are two countries that have strategic interests in ensuring reliable long-term access to critical minerals and supply chains that are important for their innovation economy.

Critical minerals and rare earth elements are crucial components for high-tech electronics, clean energy technologies, defense systems, and electric vehicles. The move to diversify these supply chains comes amid global efforts to reduce reliance on single-source suppliers, particularly China, which currently dominates the global processing market.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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