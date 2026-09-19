HT Morning News Brief Sept 19: India faces 100% tariff threat under US Act, Meghna Gulzar's film opens to slow response

Good morning. Here's a quick look at today's top stories — from politics and world affairs to sports and entertainment — so you can start your day fully informed.

India faces up to 100% tariff threat as Trump signs Russia-Iran Sanctions Act

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. (PTI)

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India could face tariffs of up to 100% on its exports to the US after President Donald Trump signed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act into law on Friday. The legislation, passed by the US House of Representatives two days earlier, gives Trump expanded authority to impose such tariffs on the top five buyers of Russian oil and gas — a list that currently includes India among its members. Read more here

Tata Sons’s move to grant Chandrasekaran another term short of shareholder math

The shareholding math required for N Chandrasekaran to retain his Tata Sons directorship appears heavily stacked against him, a day after the board revolted against the majority owner Tata Trusts to grant him a third term as chairman. As the holding company’s annual general meeting remains shrouded in uncertainty, the cold numbers needed to approve his directorship simply do not add up, Mint calculations showed. Read more here

India to get its first dengue vaccine Qdenga by first half of 2027

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Deep Dive What are the potential effects of the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act on India's exports to the US? The act could allow the US President to impose tariffs of up to 100% on Indian exports if India continues purchasing Russian oil and gas, raising concerns over India's trade and economic interests. Why is India's relationship with the US at risk due to the new sanctions bill? India warned that the new legislation could negatively impact bilateral relations and global energy markets, indicating that continued imports of Russian energy may complicate discussions with the US. How might India respond to the US authority to impose tariffs on its goods under the new sanctions? India is looking to protect its trade interests and has been in discussions with US officials about the bill's implications, while emphasizing its commitment to energy security through diversified sourcing.

{{^usCountry}} Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories will promote and distribute India’s first anti-dengue vaccine by Takeda Pharmaceuticals across India’s private market for paediatric and adult vaccination, the companies announced on Friday. The Takeda vaccine—Qdenga—is likely to be introduced in India in the first half of 2027, they added. However, the vaccine’s price has not yet been decided. Click here to know more Daayra box office collection day 1: Kareena Kapoor’s film with Prithviraj Sukumaran opens to ₹ 90 lakh {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories will promote and distribute India’s first anti-dengue vaccine by Takeda Pharmaceuticals across India’s private market for paediatric and adult vaccination, the companies announced on Friday. The Takeda vaccine—Qdenga—is likely to be introduced in India in the first half of 2027, they added. However, the vaccine’s price has not yet been decided. Click here to know more Daayra box office collection day 1: Kareena Kapoor’s film with Prithviraj Sukumaran opens to ₹ 90 lakh {{/usCountry}}

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Meghna Gulzar’s directorial Daayra, which brings together Kareena Kapoor and Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time on the big screen, has started its theatrical run with a slow response at the box office. As per Sacnilk, the crime thriller has recorded an estimated India net collection of ₹90 lakh on its opening day so far. The film is currently running across 2,238 shows in India and recorded an occupancy of 11.65% on Friday. Click here to know more

Neeraj Chopra admits missing Asian Games due to injury ‘does hurt’: ‘Friends know I’m not in the best place’

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Neeraj Chopra was one of India's leading hopes at the Asian Games 2026, as many predicted he would, at the very least, feature on the podium in the men's javelin throw. However, fate had other plans as a last-minute injury during a training session ruled him out of the quadrennial event. Almost a month after confirming he would miss the Asian Games, the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist opened up about the missed event, sharing his thoughts on recent injury troubles. Read more here