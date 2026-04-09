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India-US trade deal: Indian delegation to visit Washington this month to ink deal, says envoy

Taking to X, the US envoy stated that he held a "highly productive" meeting with trade representative Jamieson Greer. 

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 04:54 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Thursday that an Indian delegation will be heading to Washington later this month as part of talks on a trade deal between India and the US.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor(PTI)

Taking to X, the US envoy stated that he held a "highly productive" meeting with trade representative Jamieson Greer on how to advance President Donald Trump's trade priorities in South and Central Asia.

"The United States and India have previously agreed to a trade deal, and we look forward to welcoming an Indian delegation to Washington later this month," he added further.

As per the framework and the announcement by Donald Trump, the deal also includes a $500 billion investment from India for US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, metals, coal and technology products for the next five years.

Based on the fact sheet issued by the White House, the basis of the agreement also focused on India stopping its purchase of Russian oil and petroleum.

However, with the war against Iran, India was "allowed" to buy certain Russian oil barrels, which, as per the US, would bring no financial gain to Moscow.

 
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