United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Thursday that an Indian delegation will be heading to Washington later this month as part of talks on a trade deal between India and the US.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor(PTI)

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Taking to X, the US envoy stated that he held a "highly productive" meeting with trade representative Jamieson Greer on how to advance President Donald Trump's trade priorities in South and Central Asia.

"The United States and India have previously agreed to a trade deal, and we look forward to welcoming an Indian delegation to Washington later this month," he added further.

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{{^usCountry}} Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was slated to be part of the delegation, however, the BJP leader will be skipping the US visit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was slated to be part of the delegation, however, the BJP leader will be skipping the US visit. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sitharaman will be attending the Parliament sessions for the introduction of bills to fast-track the implementation of 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies India US trade deal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sitharaman will be attending the Parliament sessions for the introduction of bills to fast-track the implementation of 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies India US trade deal {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} India and the US announced a bilateral trade deal on February 2, 2026, after months of negotiations between the two delegations. While both leaders - Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi - hailed the deal as “historic,” the deal with Washington received backlash from the opposition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India and the US announced a bilateral trade deal on February 2, 2026, after months of negotiations between the two delegations. While both leaders - Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi - hailed the deal as “historic,” the deal with Washington received backlash from the opposition. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The key takeaways from the deal were the lowering of tariffs against India from 50 per cent to a final 18 per cent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The key takeaways from the deal were the lowering of tariffs against India from 50 per cent to a final 18 per cent. {{/usCountry}}

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As per the framework and the announcement by Donald Trump, the deal also includes a $500 billion investment from India for US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, metals, coal and technology products for the next five years.

Based on the fact sheet issued by the White House, the basis of the agreement also focused on India stopping its purchase of Russian oil and petroleum.

However, with the war against Iran, India was "allowed" to buy certain Russian oil barrels, which, as per the US, would bring no financial gain to Moscow.

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