The trade deal between India and the United States is at its final stage, said union minister for commerce and industry Piyush Goyal on Friday. Speaking at the India Debt Capital Market Summit 2026, the minister said that the bilateral deal was held back due to some processes, but is now being finalized and "close to culmination."

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that the bilateral deal was held back due to some processes, but is now being finalized and "close to culmination." (X) more less

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"The US trade deal is close to culmination. The process and pathway, which was always something which held back finalising the deal, is now taking some shape," said Goyal said addressing the summit virtually.

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The union minister's remarks come after the latest US Trade Representative's (USTR) report proposed 25 per cent tariffs on imports from India, with a provision to cap them at 17 per cent if the two countries agree to a bilateral trade deal.

Also Read | What the US tariff proposal means for Indian exports

The trade ministry also said it was examining the USTR notice, adding that India had told the US during the trade investigation there was no structural excess capacity in any industry.

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{{^usCountry}} Amid the negotiations for the trade deal, the US and India have been locked in a stained trade relationship, primarily due to the series of tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump-led administration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid the negotiations for the trade deal, the US and India have been locked in a stained trade relationship, primarily due to the series of tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump-led administration. {{/usCountry}}

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Since April 2025, India has seen changing rates of US tariffs against it, starting it 26 per cent and then 25 per cent due to New Delhi "being a maharaja of tariffs," per as US officials.

The tariffs against India also reached 50 per cent after Trump announced an additional 25 per cent levy on India for its purchase of Russian crude oil and petroleum.

Also Read | US partners respond to Trump’s fresh tariff proposal with anger, protest and diplomacy

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On February 2, 2026, India and the US announced the framework for its bilateral trade deal, based on which, the tariff against India will be reduced to 18 per cent, and the removal of the additional 25 per cent against New Delhi for the purchase of Russian oil.

However, on November 25, the US announced that India would be subject to 25 per cent tariffs under the Section 301 investigation into excess capacity by the USTR.

However, Washington has added that the tariff could reduce to 17 per cent if a trade deal is struck.