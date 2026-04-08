India welcomes ceasefire in West Asia, hopes it will boost peace efforts in Ukraine

India on Wednesday welcomed the two-week ceasefire between Iran and the United States and called for the unhindered movement of global commerce through the Strait of Hormuz, while expressing hope that developments in West Asia will encourage peace efforts in Ukraine.

We welcome the ceasefire reached and hope that it will lead to a lasting peace in West Asia, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

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Iran and the US announced the ceasefire, brokered by Pakistan with the backing of China, early on Wednesday, following 40 days of airstrikes and attacks on energy and other infrastructure that had triggered fears of a wider war engulfing West Asia. The conflict, which began with Israel and the US’s military strikes on Iran on February 28, disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, used to transport 50% of India’s oil imports.

“We welcome the ceasefire reached and hope that it will lead to a lasting peace in West Asia. As we have continuously advocated earlier, de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy are essential to bring an early end to the ongoing conflict,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a media briefing.

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{{^usCountry}} “India has always been in favour of peace. We welcome all steps that lead to peace and stability. We hope that this development in West Asia will also encourage peace efforts in Ukraine,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “India has always been in favour of peace. We welcome all steps that lead to peace and stability. We hope that this development in West Asia will also encourage peace efforts in Ukraine,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The conflict, Jaiswal noted, has caused “immense suffering to people and disrupted global energy supply and trade networks”, and India expects unimpeded freedom of navigation and the global flow of commerce to prevail through the Strait of Hormuz. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The conflict, Jaiswal noted, has caused “immense suffering to people and disrupted global energy supply and trade networks”, and India expects unimpeded freedom of navigation and the global flow of commerce to prevail through the Strait of Hormuz. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz were impacted by the virtual closure of the critical waterway by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), sparking concerns about a possible shortfall of oil and gas in the country. Since the start of the conflict, only eight Indian-flagged LPG carriers had transited the strait, and Iran has been clearing the passage of vessels on a case-by-case basis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz were impacted by the virtual closure of the critical waterway by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), sparking concerns about a possible shortfall of oil and gas in the country. Since the start of the conflict, only eight Indian-flagged LPG carriers had transited the strait, and Iran has been clearing the passage of vessels on a case-by-case basis. {{/usCountry}}

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Jaiswal said the Indian side continues to be in touch with Iran and other stakeholders to ensure the unimpeded transit of Indian-flagged shipping through the strait, though there have been no discussions with Tehran on paying a fee to use the waterway. “This is an evolving situation [and we are] in touch with partners and stakeholders to serve our interests,” he said.

Donald Trump said in a social media post that there will be a “double-sided ceasefire” as he had decided to hold off on using “destructive force” against Iran for two weeks following conversations with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. This, he said, will be subject to Iran agreeing to the “complete, immediate and safe opening” of the Strait of Hormuz.

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He also claimed the US has “met and exceeded all military objectives” and is “very far along” with a definitive agreement for long-term peace with Iran, as almost all “points of past contention” have been agreed on by the two sides.

Iran’s foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi issued a statement from the Supreme National Security Council that thanked Pakistani leaders Sharif and Munir for their “efforts to end the war” and said Iranian armed forces will halt their defensive operations if “attacks against Iran are halted”. This is due to the US’s request for negotiations based on an American 15-point proposal and Trump’s acceptance of Tehran’s 10-point proposal.

Trump said Iran’s 10-point proposal is a “workable basis on which to negotiate” and the two-week truce will allow the “agreement to be finalised”.

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The Indian side, however, has warily watched Pakistan’s efforts to mediate between Iran and the US, especially given its considerable stakes in West Asia, a key source of oil and gas and home to 10 million Indians. The mediation also helped bolster relations between the US and Pakistan at a time when New Delhi is engaged in rebuilding ties with Washington after a period of unprecedented strain over Trump’s trade and tariff policies.

Jaiswal also told the media briefing that ensuring the safety, security and welfare of the large Indian community in West Asia remains the “highest priority”, and Indian missions are facilitating visas and transit through neighbouring countries due to airspace restrictions in Israel, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait and Bahrain.

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The Indian embassy in Tehran issued a fresh advisory on Wednesday urging Indian nationals to “expeditiously exit Iran” in coordination with the mission and using routes suggested by Indian authorities. Indians have been leaving Iran via Armenia and Azerbaijan because of the closure of Iranian airspace.

“We are given to understand that we have around 7,500 Indian nationals who continue to remain in Iran,” Jaiswal said. As of Tuesday, a total of 1,864 Indians, including 935 students and 472 fishermen, have exited Iran through Armenia and Azerbaijan.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rezaul H Laskar Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

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