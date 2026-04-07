‘Stay indoors, avoid military areas’: Indian Embassy in Iran issues advisory amid US-Israel attacks

The Indian Embassy in Iran issued an advisory warning its nationals in Iran to stay indoors and avoid military installations or multi-storey buildings for the next 48 hours amid the escalating US-Israel attacks on Tuesday. The Indian Embassy has issued an advisory for its nationals in Iran on Tuesday. (AFP)

The advisory comes even as the US and Israeli attacks on Iran targeted road, railway bridges and residential buildings in the country, apart from key oil hub Kharg Island.

"In continuation of previous advisories, Indian nationals who are still in Iran must stay where they are for the next 48 hours, avoiding all electric, military installations and upper floors of multi-storey buildings, remaining indoors, and coordinating any highway movement strictly with the Embassy," the embassy's advisory read.

It also urged those living in Embassy-hired hotels to stay put indoors while maintaining regular contact with on-site embassy teams. “All are requested to monitor official updates closely,” it added.

US President Donald Trump has warned that a "whole civilization will die tonight" if Iran does not meet his 8 pm Eastern Time deadline (5:30 am Indian time, Wednesday) to end its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Ministry of External Affairs also issued an advisory warning Indian nationals in the war-torn country “to stay put where they are, shelter in place and avoid further movements”.

The Indian government advised the nationals to avoid any movement within the country or border crossings, except in close coordination with the Indian Embassy in Tehran and under explicit guidance from the embassy.