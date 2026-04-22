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India will never bow before forces spreading hatred: Rahul on Pahalgam attack anniversary

"India will neither ever forget their sacrifice and the anguish of their families, nor will it ever forgive the perpetrators of this cowardly act," Rahul said.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 02:44 pm IST
PTI |
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The entire nation stands united against terrorism and India will never bow before forces that seek to spread hatred and fear, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday as he paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting, in Tirunelveli on Monday.(ANI)

On the first anniversary of the dastardly attack, Gandhi paid his heartfelt tributes to all the brave hearts who were killed.

"India will neither ever forget their sacrifice and the anguish of their families, nor will it ever forgive the perpetrators of this cowardly act," the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said in a post in Hindi

"The memory of the innocent lives so ruthlessly snatched away continues to shake our hearts to this day. The grief of the martyrs' families is a grief shared by us all," he said.

"The martyrdom of these sons of the nation will forever remain indelible in the soul of India," Gandhi said.

Also read: ‘We have been through hell’: Pahalgam attack victims' families mourn loss a year after tragedy

 
terrorism rahul gandhi congress pahalgam attack
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