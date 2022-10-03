'A milestone': Rajnath on induction of made-in-India light combat helicopters

India is witnessing the induction of the first batch of indigenously developed light combat helicopters - or LCHs - into the Air Force in Jodhpur in Rajasthan in the presence of defence minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

“It is an important milestone for the Air Force,” said the defence minister at the event. “Since independence, the IAF was dependent on foreign attack helicopters. The dire need to reduce this dependence was felt during the 1999 Kargil War. This is set to change now,” he underlined.

The light combat helicopters have been developed by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, expanding the government's ‘Make in India’ initiative - or Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan - to the defence sector. Among the top features are all-weather combat capability, high altitude performance, agility, maneuverability, and extended range. For better survivability, the choppers have night attack capability and crash-worthy landing gear.

"The induction of LCH provides a unique capability. The helicopter has proved itself in the Himalayan region as well,” IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said. Ahead of the induction process, a prayer ceremony - which marked participation of different religions - was also performed.

Rajnath Singh reached Jodhpur on Monday for the key event. “I would be in Jodhpur, Rajasthan tomorrow, 3rd October, to attend the Induction ceremony of the first indigenously developed Light Comat Helicopters (LCH). The induction of these helicopters will be a big boost to the IAF’s combat prowess. Looking forward to it,” he had tweeted on Sunday.

