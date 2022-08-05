Rahul Gandhi says witnessing death of democracy, slams BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government over inflation, unemployment and rising enmity, saying India is witnessing the death of democracy and that there is only a dictatorship led by four people.

“We want to highlight the matter of price rise, unemployment. We want to discuss how society is being split up. We want to do it here and in Parliament as well. But we are not allowed to debate these matters in Parliament...we get arrested. This is the situation of today’s India,” Gandhi said.

The comments came ahead of Congress nationwide protests on Friday against rising unemployment and inflation. The party also planned a gherao of the Prime Minister’s house. Members of the Congress Working Committee, the party’s highest decision-making body, and other senior leaders were expected to participate in the protests.

Gandhi said preventing people’s issues from being raised is the government’s sole agenda. “The government is being run to protect the interest of four or five people. This dictatorship is being run in the interest of two or three big businesspeople by two people.”

Gandhi accused the Centre of placing its own people in major institutions such as the judiciary and media. “All the institutions in India are not independent. They all are under the control of [BJP’s ideological fountainhead] RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh]. There is at least one person from RSS sitting in each institution,” he said.