India, world’s fastest growing economy, is democracy’s best advertisement: Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday described democracy as a spirit and not just a structure, and said at the US-led Summit for Democracy that India’s democratic framework has made it the fastest growing major economy despite many global challenges. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Summit for Democracy, via video conferencing on Wednesday (PTI)

Modi made the remarks at a leader-level plenary of the second Summit for Democracy hosted by the US. The Biden administration has sought to project the summit as a platform for forging a united front against authoritarianism amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s aggressive actions and diplomatic efforts across the world.

“Democracy is not just a structure; it is also a spirit. It is based on the belief that the needs and aspirations of every human being are equally important. That is why, in India, our guiding philosophy is ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’, meaning ‘striving together for inclusive growth’,” he said in a video message.

He added, “There is much to say about the virtues of democracy, but let me say just this: India, despite the many global challenges, is the fastest growing major economy today. This itself is the best advertisement for democracy in the world. This itself says that Democracy Can Deliver.”

Modi said the concept of elected leaders was a “common feature in ancient India, long before the rest of the world”, and the epic Mahabharata describes the first duty of citizens as choosing their own leader.

The Vedas refer to political power being exercised by broad-based consultative bodies and there are other historical references to republic states in ancient India, where rulers were not hereditary, he said. “India is, indeed, the mother of democracy,” he said.

Initiatives such as fighting climate change through lifestyle changes, conserving water through distributed storage and providing clean cooking fuel to everyone are powered by the collective efforts of Indian citizens, he pointed out.

India’s response to the the Covid-19 pandemic was people-driven and they made it possible to administer more than two billion doses of indigenously made vaccines.

“Our ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative shared millions of vaccines with the world. This was also guided by the democratic spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ - One Earth, One Family, One Future,” Modi said, referring to the theme for India’s G20 presidency.

Modi participated in the plenary, which was hosted by South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol, along with the heads of state and government of Botswana, Croatia, Greece, Israel, Italy, Kenya and Timor-Leste.

The event was held days after the Indian government faced global scrutiny over opposition Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as a parliamentarian following his conviction in a criminal defamation case. The US has said it is watching Gandhi’s case in Indian courts.

Gandhi, who was the MP from Wayanad constituency in Kerala, was disqualified after being convicted in a case filed over his remarks about people with the surname of Modi that were made during an election campaign rally in Karnataka in 2019. Gandhi is currently free on bail.

When US state department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel was asked at a media briefing this week whether Gandhi’s expulsion from Parliament was consistent with democratic values, he replied: “Respect for the rule of law and judicial independence is a cornerstone of any democracy and we’re watching Mr Gandhi’s case in Indian courts, and we engage with the government of India on our shared commitment to democratic values, including...freedom of expression.”

Patel also said the US continues to highlight the importance of democratic principles and protection of human rights, including freedom of expression, as a “key to strengthening both our democracies”.

US President Joe Biden has invited 121 leaders to the three-day Summit for Democracy and the co-hosts for the event are the presidents of Costa Rica, South Korea and Zambia and the prime minister of the Netherlands.