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India-Africa relationship entering new, decisive phase: MoS External Affairs

India-Africa relationship entering new, decisive phase: MoS External Affairs

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 01:01 pm IST
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New Delhi, The relationship between India and Africa is entering a "new and decisive phase", and both sides are preparing to take the ties to a much higher and more meaningful level, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita said on Tuesday.

India-Africa relationship entering new, decisive phase: MoS External Affairs

In his address at an event held at the Bharat Mandapam here, he also asserted that India and Africa are millennia-old and vibrant civilisations, and bound by centuries of trade, commerce and cultural exchanges.

Several diplomats of various African countries posted in India, representatives of many organisations working to promote India-Africa ties, among others, attended the 'Yuva Bharat Global Forum' held at the Summit Room.

The India-Africa relationship is deeply rooted in civilisational linkages, nurtured by centuries of trade, cultural exchanges and people-to-people ties, Margherita said.

He added that the ties between the two sides were further strengthened as a result of the struggle against colonialism.

The MoS also recalled the recent unveiling of the logo, theme and website of the upcoming India-Africa Forum Summit IV in Delhi in the presence of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

"Africa occupies a pivotal place in India's foreign policy," Margherita asserted.

Defence, security and maritime cooperation "play in important role in our engagement", driven by the vision of MAHASAGAR, and India is working with many African countries to ensure security and stability of the Indian Ocean Region, the MoS said.

He also underlined that India has expanded its diplomatic footprint in Africa in the recent years by opening 17 new missions across the continent, taking the number of Indian missions in Africa to 46.

Diplomats from Kenya, Ethiopia, among other countries, also shared their thoughts during the opening session of the event.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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