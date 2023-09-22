India-Canada travel: FAQs on visa services answered as tension over Nijjar killing escalates

Signalling a hardening of its position in the backdrop of unsubstantiated claims by the Canadian government over the killing of pro-Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, India on Thursday suspended visa services for Canadians and asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic staff in the country. Announcing that India was temporarily suspending the issuance of visas to Canadian citizens in view of "security threats" faced by the Indian high commission and consulates in Canada, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the decision will include Canadian visa applicants in third countries.

Canada has a large Indian diaspora, a large proportion from Punjab, with several families typically heading back in September and October before the start of the festive season (Hindustan Times)

"You are aware of the security threats being faced by our high commission and consulates in Canada. It has disrupted their normal functioning. Accordingly, our high commission and consulates are temporarily unable to process visa applications."

Bagchi said the situation will be reviewed regularly.

In this comprehensive FAQ, we address some of the most pressing questions concerning travel between India and Canada. Whether you are a Canadian in Canada planning a trip to India or an Indian citizen residing in either country, we aim to provide clarity on the current status of visa services, travel permissions, and more. Read on to stay updated on the latest travel information for these two nations.

Will Canadians, who are in Canada, be able to apply for new visas to India?

No. India has halted all visa services for citizens of Canada, except those with existing visas.

Will Indians, who are in India, be able to travel to Canada?

Yes. Canada has not, so far, imposed any curbs on Indians travelling to Canada.

Are people allowed to travel from Canada to India for work or business?

Yes. If they already have an existing Indian visa. If they don't, they won't be allowed to travel as India's visa application curbs on Canadians extend across sectors.

Can people with valid Indian visas or the Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card travel to India?

Yes. Those who have valid visas and OCI are free to travel to India, the external affairs ministry clarified on Thursday.

Can a Canadian living abroad apply for an Indian visa?

No. A Canadian citizen will not be able to apply for an Indian visa even if the person is living in any other country, MEA said on Thursday.

Will the visa suspension impact Canadians who are living in India?

No. Their current visas remain valid. They can apply to renew their visa as per the rules governing their visa categories.

I am an Indian student who has been accepted into a Canadian university. Can I still travel?

As of 10am on Friday, there are no restrictions on any Indians travelling to Canada.

I am an Indian citizen studying in Canada. Can I travel to India?

Yes. The MEA has clarified that there are no curbs on Indian citizens, students or otherwise, travelling to India from Canada.

