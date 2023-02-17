Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India-Japan joint military exercise ‘Dharma Guardian’ begins today

Published on Feb 17, 2023 09:37 AM IST

This annual exercise is said to bolster bilateral relations between India and Japan and enhance the level of defence cooperation between the two forces

The fourth edition of Dharma Guardian will culminate on March 2. (Twitter | Indian Army)
BySaptarshi Das

The fourth edition of the India-Japan joint military exercise ‘Dharma Guardian’ will commence on Friday at Camp Imazu in the Shiga province of Japan.

Troops of the Garhwal Rifles Regiment of the Indian Army and an Infantry Regiment from the Middle Army of the Japan Ground Self Defence Force (JGSDF) will be participating in the exercise this year, the defence ministry informed.

Also Read:India, Japan carry out navy drill in Bay of Bengal amid China’s concerns

Both the Indian and Japanese forces will be enhancing interoperability in planning and execution through the exercise which covers platoon-level joint training on operations in jungle and semi-urban/urban terrain.

“The joint exercise will enable the two armies to share best practices in tactics, techniques, and procedures of conducting tactical operations under a UN Mandate, in addition to developing inter-operability, bonhomie, camaraderie, and friendship between the two armies. The training will focus primarily on a high degree of physical fitness and sharing of drills at the tactical level,” the defense ministry said.

The ministry further noted, “The participants are scheduled to engage in a variety of missions ranging from joint planning, joint tactical drills, basics of establishing integrated surveillance grids, including employment of aerial assets. The joint exercise will facilitate both armies to know each other better, share their wide experiences and enhance their situational awareness.”

The fourth edition of Dharma Guardian will culminate on March 2.

The last edition of Exercise Dharma Guardian was held in Belgaum, Karnataka in February, 2022

