‘India-made’ Galaxy Z Flip7 selfie: PM Modi poses for pic with Samsung Chairman, South Korean President | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posed for a selfie with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong during the former's state luncheon on Monday.

PM Modi poses for a selfie with the Korean President (extreme right).(ANI screengrab)

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A clip of the three influential people posing for a group selfie is now going viral. The video, that captures a candid moment between them, is in focus because of the phone used to take the picture: Galaxy Z Flip7, a Samsung flagship model reportedly produced at a manufacturing facility in Noida.

According to a report by news agency ANI, Samsung Chairman Lee's selfie with Modi and the Korean President was symbolic of both the foldable tech and the firm's economic integration with India.

The selfie was taken at the India-Korea Business Leaders Dialogue at Hyderabad House.

All about Galaxy Z Flip 7

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{{^usCountry}} The phone being used to take the selfie is Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7, news agency ANI said in a report. The smartphone is foldable and lean and is part of the Z Flip series of Samsung. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The phone being used to take the selfie is Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7, news agency ANI said in a report. The smartphone is foldable and lean and is part of the Z Flip series of Samsung. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Samsung is a key part of the government's 'Make in India' initiative. The Noida facility has been manufacturing smartphones, wearables, and tablets from the brand and a report recently said that Samsung was adding laptops to the list. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samsung is a key part of the government's 'Make in India' initiative. The Noida facility has been manufacturing smartphones, wearables, and tablets from the brand and a report recently said that Samsung was adding laptops to the list. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Noida facility started its manufacturing journey in 1996 and now operates the second-largest global mobile manufacturing unit in India and is popularly known to be India’s second-largest handset exporter after Apple. Korean President in India {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Noida facility started its manufacturing journey in 1996 and now operates the second-largest global mobile manufacturing unit in India and is popularly known to be India’s second-largest handset exporter after Apple. Korean President in India {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} India and South Korea inked 15 agreements, including one to set up an industrial cooperation framework to boost ties, as the Korean President visited India for a 3-day official trip. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India and South Korea inked 15 agreements, including one to set up an industrial cooperation framework to boost ties, as the Korean President visited India for a 3-day official trip. {{/usCountry}}

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"The India-Korea Business Leaders' Dialogue highlighted the immense potential of our economic partnership across diverse sectors. Our cooperation can drive growth and prosperity in both nations," the prime minister said in a post on X.

The South Korean President's India visit was aimed at cementing bilateral ties in trade, defence and critical technologies.

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