Indian Air Force fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan's Churu

Updated on: Jul 09, 2025 02:01 PM IST
An Indian Air Force fighter jet crashed near Banoda village in Rajasthan's Churu at around 1.25 pm on Wednesday.
Initial reports indicate that human body parts were found scattered around the crash site, suggesting that the pilots on board may not have survived.
Authorities have rushed to the scene, and further details are awaited as investigation and rescue operations continue.
