Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Panchkula; pilot ejects safely

Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed in the Panchkula district during a routine training sortie on Friday after encountering a technical defect, officials said. Remains of IAF fighter Jet that crashed in Panchkula on Friday. (Sant Arora/HT)

The pilot, a Flight Lieutenant, ejected safely and was later rescued by the IAF.

According to official sources, the aircraft took off from the Ambala air base but soon developed a system malfunction mid-air. The pilot, demonstrating quick reflexes, maneuvered the aircraft away from habitation on the ground before ejecting.

In an official statement, the IAF said, “A Jaguar aircraft of the IAF crashed at Ambala during a routine training sortie today after encountering a system malfunction. The pilot maneuvered the aircraft away from any habitation on the ground before ejecting safely. An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.”

Local villagers were the first to reach the crash site. They assisted the pilot, who had sustained minor injuries, in freeing himself from his parachute harness after he landed near Morni.

Raipur Rani station house officer (SHO) Sombir Dhaka said that they were alerted about the crash at around 3.30 pm by locals. The wreckage of the aircraft was found in Mandlai village of Raipur Rani, while the pilot was located safely some distance away.

Following the incident, the IAF took the pilot to the hospital where he is currently under treatment.

The Jaguar, a deep penetration strike aircraft which was jointly developed by Britain and France, was inducted into the IAF in the late 1970s.