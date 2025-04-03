IAF Jaguar crash: Pilot killed after aircraft airborne from Jamnagar crashes during night mission

An Indian Air Force pilot died and another left severely injured after a Jaguar two-seater fighter aircraft crashed during a night mission in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Wednesday. Wreckage at site after an Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter jet crashed while on a training mission.(PTI)

Soon after the crash, one pilot ejected safely while the other went missing, superintendent of police Premsukh Delu had told news agency PTI at the time. The rescued pilot was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

The fighter aircraft crashed in an open field at Suvarda village, which is located nearly 12 km from the city of Jamnagar, and caught fire.

In a statement on X, the Indian Air Force mentioned that the pilots were met with a technical malfunction and initiated ejection to avoid any harm to airfield and the local population.

"Unfortunately, one pilot succumbed to his injuries, while the other is receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Jamnagar. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family,' it added.

The defence force has ordered a Court of Inquiry into the incident to determine the reason behind the same.

Earlier on March 7 as well, an Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar fighter jet had crashed near Ambala in Haryana, with the pilot ejecting safely from the aircraft.

According to IAF officials, the aircraft had taken off from the Ambala Air Force base for a routine evening sortie when the system encountered a malfunction and crashed.

A Court of Inquiry was also ordered to ascertain the reason behind the incident.