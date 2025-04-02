IAF's Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Jamnagar; 1 pilot ejects safely, search on for another: Police

A Jaguar fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Wednesday. One pilot was ejected safely, and the search is on for the other pilot, PTI reported, quoting Superintendent of police Premsukh Delu. The said fighter jet was on a training mission when it crashed, police officials said.(ANI)

The said fighter jet was on a training mission when it crashed, police officials said. The second pilot was missing, they said.

The fighter jet crashed in an open field at Suvarda village, nearly 12km from Jamnagar city and caught fire, said District SP Premsukh Delu. The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

"While one pilot safely ejected before the crash, another one is still missing. The aircraft caught fire after the crash landing. Police and firefighters have rushed to the spot and started searching for the missing pilot," said Delu.

The rescued pilot was taken to the hospital for treatment.

On March 7, an Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed near Ambala in Haryana on Friday, with the pilot ejecting safely, IAF officials said.

According to officials, the aircraft had taken off from the Ambala Air Force base for a routine evening sortie when it encountered a system malfunction and crashed.

The IAF has ordered a Court of Inquiry to determine the cause of the accident.

Further details are awaited.