UP man, his parents kill 51-year-old Indian Air Force official to arrange money for brother's bail

A man and his parents were arrested for allegedly conspiring and murdering a 51-year-old Indian Air Force (IAF) civil engineer inside his official residence in Uttar Pradesh's Parayagraj, the police said. The arrested accused, Saurabh Kumar alias Babu Pasi, allegedly conspired with his parents to kill victim SN Mishra.(iStock)

The arrest was made two days after the shocking incident, which unfolded in the early hours of March 29, when IAF engineer SN Mishra was fatally shot while sleeping in his high-security residence within the Air Force Station’s cantonment area, news agency PTI reported.

As per the police, the arrested accused, Saurabh Kumar alias Babu Pasi, allegedly conspired with his father Shivkumar Pasi and mother Sunita Devi to kill Mishra in a bid to arrange money for the bail of his elder brother.

Also Read | UP man, out on bail for 15-year-old's rape, abducts the girl again

Saurabh’s elder brother, Honey (alias Gautam), is a convicted murderer who is currently lodged in the Kaushambi district jail, the news agency reported.

The accused needed money for their brother's bail

The police said that Saurabh masterminded the murder, with his parents acting as accomplices in the crime.

The accused set the plan in motion when Saurabh's elder brother Honey, who was facing serious charges, needed money for his bail and the family couldn't afford that. This led them to target Mishra, whose residence was located within the Air Force Station premises where Saurabh’s parents worked as domestic help.

Also Read | Delhi: In 1 hour, 3 burglaries at same Dwarka housing society; ₹70 lakh looted. ‘6-7 guards were on duty’

Saurabh was arrested near Bharetha Morh in the Mariadeeh area, and an illegal pistol along with four cartridges, including one used in the murder, was recovered from him, he said.

What happened on the night of the murder?

On the night of the murder, Saurabh and his parents, who worked as domestic help for officers inside the Air Force Station premises, plotted to first rob Mishra's house.

Also Read | UP woman threatens to kill husband like Meerut drum case

Armed with an illegal pistol, Saurabh scaled the Air Force Station boundary using a tree and attempted to break into the house. When the family members woke up due to the commotion, Saurabh opened fire at the victim before fleeing, the police said.

(with PTI inputs)