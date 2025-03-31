UP woman threatens to kill husband like Meerut drum case | Video goes viral

A woman in Uttar Pradesh’ Gonda district allegedly threatened her husband of facing the same fate as the merchant navy employee whose body was found in a drum, concealed under cement, after his wife killed him along with her lover, news agency PTI reported. The incident reportedly happened on Satuday in UP's Gonda district. (X/@alokdubey1408)

The woman allegedly threatened her husband of chopping off his body parts and putting them in a drum, an act resembling the grisly murder of a man in Meerut by his wife and her boyfriend.

A purported video claimed to be of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing a man and a woman brawling outside a house. In the video, the woman is seen hitting the man repeatedly with a wiper before a verbal confrontation.

Both the parties registered complaints with the local police on Saturday and investigation is on, the PTI report said, citing police.

A love triangle

The man, identified as Dharmendra Kushwaha, works as a junior engineer in Gonda’s Jal Nigam and originally hails from Jhansi, while his wife Maya Maurya is from UP’s Bali district.

In his complaint, Kushwaha said that the two had a love marriage back in 2016. He added that he bought three four-wheelers in Maya’s name and kept paying the installments after the birth of their daughter. He also bought a land in his wife’s name in 2022 and gave the contract of building the house to his wife’s relative, Neeraj Maurya, who is also an accused in his complaint.

According to Kushwaha’s complaint, Maya and Neeraj developed a close relationship during the construction of the house, which deepened after Neeraj’s wife passed away.

On July 7, 2024, Kushwaha claims to have seen the two of them in an objectionable position and said he got beaten up after he protested.

He added that Maya left the house afterwards, but returned over a month later on August 25, 2024 with Neeraj and took 15 grams of gold chain and some cash before leaving again. He even lodged a complaint about this on September 1, 2024.

Cut to Saturday, March 29, 2025, a fight erupted between Maya and Kushwaha after she allegedly threatened to kill his mother. When Kushwaha objected, both him and his mother were allegedly beaten up by Maya and Neeraj.

It was during this fight that Maya told her husband, "If you say too much, I will get you chopped and packed in a drum like the Meerut massacre," said the police citing Kushwaha’s complaint.

What the wife said

However, Maya has painted a different picture in her complaint, claiming that her husband has made false allegations against her and that he forced her to get abortion four times.

She added that she was beaten up by Kushwaha in July 2024, following which she filed a complaint at the women’s police station. Kushwaha had filed for divorce and forced her out of the house, she has alleged.

Kotwali Police Station SHO Vivek Trivedi confirmed on Sunday that some cases pertaining to the couple are going on in a court and that the police have started investigating.

"Police have started an investigation on the recent incident and the CCTV footage is being examined," he added.

(With PTI inputs)