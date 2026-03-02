Indian airlines cancel, reroute flights as US-Israel's Iran conflict spreads | Full list of changes
As tensions rise in the Middle East, Indian airlines face significant disruptions, with over 760 international flights canceled due to airspace closures.
Indian carriers faced widespread flight cancellations, suspensions and longer alternate routes on Monday as escalating conflict in the Middle East forced airspace closures, spilling over into a third straight day of disruptions, according to various airlines.
IndiGo extends suspensions, offers waivers
IndiGo said it has extended the temporary suspension of select international flights operating through parts of Middle Eastern airspace as a “precautionary approach” focused on safety. It said some other international services may also be impacted as conditions evolve.
IndiGo added it is offering full flexibility, including free rescheduling or refunds, for travel to and from the Middle East (West Asia) and other affected international sectors until March 7, 2026, for bookings made on or before February 28, 2026.
Separately, an IndiGo Bhubaneswar-Dubai flight scheduled for Monday was cancelled due to tensions in West Asia, with passengers informed in advance, airport officials said, as per news agency PTI.
Air India halts Gulf routes, cancels Europe flights
Air India said it has extended the suspension of all flights to and from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel and Qatar until 11.59 pm IST on March 2, 2026.
The carrier also cancelled select Europe services scheduled for March 2, including flights between Delhi and Zurich, Delhi and Copenhagen, and Amritsar-Birmingham, along with their return legs.
Air India said other Europe and North America flights will operate via alternative routings, adding to flying times. Services to New York’s JFK and Newark airports will operate with technical stops in Rome. A spokesperson said affected passengers are being notified and assisted with alternative arrangements.
Akasa Air suspends Middle East operations
Akasa Air announced the suspension of all flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh for March 3, 2026, citing the ongoing situation in the Middle East. Passengers booked until March 7 may opt for refunds or free rescheduling, the airline said, adding that further updates would be shared later in the day.
Spicejet cancels 19 flights
SpiceJet has cancelled around 19 flights between India and the UAE on Monday, citing the closure of UAE airspace amid the escalating Middle East conflict, according to flight lists shared by the airline.
The cancellations cover both outbound and inbound services on multiple routes, including Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kochi, Calicut, Madurai, Amritsar and Jaipur, with Dubai and Sharjah as destinations on the Gulf side. The airline has also cancelled return legs from Dubai and Sharjah to Indian cities over the same period, compounding passenger impact.
Indian airports see mounting cancellations
At Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, 87 international flights, 37 departures and 50 arrivals, were cancelled on Monday as disruptions entered a third day, officials said. Indian airlines have cancelled 760 overseas flights over the past two days due to Middle East airspace closures, PTI reported.
Airports in Kolkata and across Kerala also reported heavy disruption, with dozens of Gulf-bound services cancelled and airlines operating limited schedules. Authorities said airlines have set up help desks and urged passengers to check flight status before travelling to airports.
Indian airlines are emerging as among the hardest hit outside the Middle East, with more than 350 flights cancelled on Sunday alone and further disruptions expected to continue. Analysts noted that rerouting around closed airspace adds hours to flight times and deepens operational and financial pressure on carriers heavily exposed to Middle East routes, as per Bloomberg.
Delhi airport authorities also warned that westbound international flights may continue to see delays or schedule changes and advised passengers to rely only on official updates.
(With inputs from agencies)