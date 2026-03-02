Indian airlines cancel, reroute flights as US-Israel's Iran conflict spreads | Full list of changes

Indian carriers faced widespread flight cancellations, suspensions and longer alternate routes on Monday as escalating conflict in the Middle East forced airspace closures, spilling over into a third straight day of disruptions, according to various airlines. Major airports are experiencing chaos, and carriers are implementing flexible policies to assist affected travellers as the conflict in the Middle East rages on. (REUTERS) IndiGo extends suspensions, offers waivers IndiGo said it has extended the temporary suspension of select international flights operating through parts of Middle Eastern airspace as a “precautionary approach” focused on safety. It said some other international services may also be impacted as conditions evolve. IndiGo added it is offering full flexibility, including free rescheduling or refunds, for travel to and from the Middle East (West Asia) and other affected international sectors until March 7, 2026, for bookings made on or before February 28, 2026.

Separately, an IndiGo Bhubaneswar-Dubai flight scheduled for Monday was cancelled due to tensions in West Asia, with passengers informed in advance, airport officials said, as per news agency PTI. Air India halts Gulf routes, cancels Europe flights Air India said it has extended the suspension of all flights to and from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel and Qatar until 11.59 pm IST on March 2, 2026. The carrier also cancelled select Europe services scheduled for March 2, including flights between Delhi and Zurich, Delhi and Copenhagen, and Amritsar-Birmingham, along with their return legs.

Air India said other Europe and North America flights will operate via alternative routings, adding to flying times. Services to New York’s JFK and Newark airports will operate with technical stops in Rome. A spokesperson said affected passengers are being notified and assisted with alternative arrangements. Akasa Air suspends Middle East operations Akasa Air announced the suspension of all flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh for March 3, 2026, citing the ongoing situation in the Middle East. Passengers booked until March 7 may opt for refunds or free rescheduling, the airline said, adding that further updates would be shared later in the day.

Spicejet cancels 19 flights SpiceJet has cancelled around 19 flights between India and the UAE on Monday, citing the closure of UAE airspace amid the escalating Middle East conflict, according to flight lists shared by the airline. The cancellations cover both outbound and inbound services on multiple routes, including Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kochi, Calicut, Madurai, Amritsar and Jaipur, with Dubai and Sharjah as destinations on the Gulf side. The airline has also cancelled return legs from Dubai and Sharjah to Indian cities over the same period, compounding passenger impact.