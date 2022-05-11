Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi honoured with prestigious UK medal

Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi, who is credited with designing some of the most iconic structures in the country, was on Tuesday conferred with Royal Gold Medal, 2022, one of the world’s highest honours for architecture.

Doshi, 94, is the only Indian and among a few globally to have been awarded both the Royal Gold Medal and the Pritzker Architecture Prize, often referred to as the Nobel Prize of architecture, in their lifetime.

Given in recognition of a lifetime’s work, the Royal Gold Medal is approved personally by Queen Elizabeth II.

“I am deeply humbled to receive the Royal Gold Medal from the Queen of England. The news brought back memories of my time working with Le Corbusier in 1953 when he had just received the news of getting the Royal Gold Medal. Six decades later, I feel truly overwhelmed to be bestowed with the same award as my guru, Le Corbusier — honouring my six decades of practice...,” Doshi said.

