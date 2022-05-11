Home / India News / Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi honoured with prestigious UK medal
india news

Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi honoured with prestigious UK medal

  • Given in recognition of a lifetime’s work, the Royal Gold Medal is approved personally by Queen Elizabeth II.
Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi.
Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi.
Published on May 11, 2022 03:41 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ahmedabad

Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi, who is credited with designing some of the most iconic structures in the country, was on Tuesday conferred with Royal Gold Medal, 2022, one of the world’s highest honours for architecture.

Doshi, 94, is the only Indian and among a few globally to have been awarded both the Royal Gold Medal and the Pritzker Architecture Prize, often referred to as the Nobel Prize of architecture, in their lifetime.

Given in recognition of a lifetime’s work, the Royal Gold Medal is approved personally by Queen Elizabeth II.

“I am deeply humbled to receive the Royal Gold Medal from the Queen of England. The news brought back memories of my time working with Le Corbusier in 1953 when he had just received the news of getting the Royal Gold Medal. Six decades later, I feel truly overwhelmed to be bestowed with the same award as my guru, Le Corbusier — honouring my six decades of practice...,” Doshi said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out