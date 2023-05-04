Army chopper crashes in J&K’s Kishtwar; pilot, co-pilot among 3 injured

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent
May 04, 2023 01:25 PM IST

An Indian Army helicopter crash-landed in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, injuring three personnel. The incident has prompted a court of inquiry.

An Indian Army ALH Dhruv helicopter crash landed in Jammu and Kashmir Kishtwar district on Thursday in which three, including the pilot, co-pilot and a technician suffered injuries, officials said.

The chopper crash landed at Machna between the Marwah and Dachhan area of Kishtwar district (HT Photo/Sourced)

The chopper crash landed at Machna between the Marwah and Dachhan area of Kishtwar district on Thursday, said officials.

Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “At about 1115 hours (11.15am), an Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter on an operational mission made a precautionary landing on the banks of Marua river in the Kishtwar region.”

“As per inputs, the pilots had reported a technical fault to the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) and proceeded for a precautionary landing. Due to the undulating ground, undergrowth and unprepared landing area, the helicopter apparently made a hard landing,” he said.

Immediate rescue operations were launched and Army rescue teams reached the site.

“Two pilots and a technician were on board. All three injured personnel have been evacuated to Command Hospital, Udhampur,” said Col Anand.

Meanwhile, a court of inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

Topics
indian army jammu and kashmir kishtwar district
