Indian Army chief warns, says 'don't commit the mistake of testing our patience'

"We are committed to finding the resolution of our disputes through discussions and political efforts but no one should commit the mistake of testing our patience," Indian Army chief general MM Naravane said.

The Army chief was talking at the 73rd Army Day at the National War Memorial in Delhi where Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat also paid tributes.

Along with the CDS and army chief general, Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, also paid tribute at the memorial.

Naravane also said that the sacrifice of the "Galwan braves will not go in vain."

"You all are aware of ongoing tension with China on northern borders. Regarding conspiracy to unilaterally change status quo on borders, a befitting reply was given. I want to assure the country that sacrifice of bravehearts of Galwan would not go in vain," Army Chief MM Naravane said.

The India Army also paid homage to the 100 battle casualties in the year 2020 on the Army Day today.

"Army pays homage to the 100 battle casualties in the year 2020 on the Army Day today. These officers and jawans lost their lives in different operations including the Galwan valley clash in Eastern Ladakh on June 15," Army said in a tweet.

On this occasion, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his greetings to the Indian Army personnel.

"Greetings to Indian Army personnel and their families on the occasion of Army Day. The nation salutes the Indian Army's indomitable courage, valour and sacrifices. India is proud of their selfless service to the nation." Singh tweeted.

Army Day is observed every year on January 15 to celebrate the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army - Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa. The position was taken over on January 15, 1949, from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.