Indian Army deploys K9-Vajra howitzer regiment along LAC: Know all about the guns

The Indian Army has deployed the first K9-Vajra self-propelled howitzer regiment in the forward areas in Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, news agency ANI reported.

In a video posted by the news agency, the K9-Vajra were seen navigating the mountainous terrain in Ladakh with ease and at high speed.

The gun can strike enemy targets at around 50 kilometres.

The howitzers are among a large number of military equipment dedicated by the central government to the service of the nation 2018.

Here is everything you need to know about the K9-Vajra self-propelled howitzer:

• The 155mm/52 calibre guns are being made at Armoured Systems Complex of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) in Gujarat under the Centre's 'Make in India' initiative.

• L&T had in 2017 won the ₹4,500-crore contract from the defence ministry to supply 100 units of K9-Vajra. The company has set up the facility in Hazira, around 30km from Surat.

• The defence ministry contract involves delivery of 100 such systems in 42 months.

• The first 10 of these guns were imported from Hanwha Techwin of South Korea in semi knocked down state - or incompletely disassembled kit - and were assembled by L&T in India.

• The gun weighs 50 tonnes and can fire 47kg bombs.

• These howitzers can also turn around at zero radius, basically at the same place where they are standing.

• India has added fire technology system and major electronics and enhancements in the guns.

• Their induction will give a huge fillip to the firepower capability of Indian Army on the country's western borders.