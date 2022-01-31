Home / India News / Indian army hands missing Arunachal teenager to family
Indian army hands missing Arunachal teenager to family

Taron, a native of Zido village in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, went missing from near the LAC on January 18.
Miram Taron (centre) with his parents at Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday. (PHOTO: Spear Corps-Indian Army .)
Updated on Jan 31, 2022 09:56 PM IST
ByUtpal Parashar

Almost two weeks after he went missing on the border between India and China, Miram Taron, a 17-year-old teenager from Arunachal Pradesh, reunited with his family on Monday.

The teenager, who was handed over to Indian Army by China’s Peoples’ Liberation Army (PLA) on January 27, met his parents at an event held at Tuting in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

“Indian Army handed over Miram Taron, 17-year-old boy earlier brought back to India from Chinese PLA custody, to his parents at Tuting, Arunachal Pradesh on 31 Jan. He was given an emotional and rousing welcome by parents and locals,” mentioned a tweet by Spear Corps of Indian Army.

Initially, the teen, was believed to have been allegedly abducted by the PLA when he and a friend had gone on a hunting trip. A tweet by BJP MP from Arunachal-East, Tapir Gao, alleging that Taron was abducted from inside Indian territory, gave rise to those theories.

But Indian Army clarified on January 27, the day he was handed over by PLA, that it was not the case and that he had “inadvertently strayed and went missing”.

