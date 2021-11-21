Indian Army hoists 76ft tall national flag at 15,000 feet in Ladakh

The Indian Army on Sunday hoisted a 76ft tall flag in Ladakh overlooking the Hanle Valley at an altitude of 15,000 feet. The Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army hoisted the flag and shared a video of the event on Twitter. The flag was constructed by the Indian Army and the Flag Foundation of India.

“A 76 ft tall national flag at 15000 ft constructed by #IA and Flag Foundation of India, hoisted overlooking the Hanle Valley by #TheUltimateForce,” the Fire and Fury Corps said on Twitter. The Indian Army said that the hoisting of the flag was part of the Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the government’s initiative to commemorate 75 years of Independence of India.

In the video, two groups of soldiers are seen saluting the flag while the national anthem plays in the background.

The Indian Army hosted several events over the past few months in the region to commemorate 75 years of Independence of India. Earlier this month, the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps conducted a light and sound show to re-enact the historic 'Battle of Shalateng' to commemorate the sacrifices made by Kashmiris and the Indian soldiers in the Battle of Shalateng on November 7, 1947.

It also reenacted the scenes of the first Indo-Pak war in Kashmir and the historical Budgam landing on October 27 to celebrate 75 years of induction of the Indian Army to save Jammu & Kashmir from Pakistan invasion in 1947 at an airfield in Kashmir’s Rangreth.

